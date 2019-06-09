Buy Photo The incident occurred at 2:14 a.m. after two men were heard arguing near Congress and Beaubien streets, witnesses told police. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — One person was killed and two injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near Greektown.

The incident occurred at 2:14 a.m. after two men were heard arguing near Congress and Beaubien streets, witnesses told police. The source of the argument wasn't known.

The suspect remains at large, said police.

Killed was a 48-year-old man who was shot in the chest, back and left leg, said police.

Injured were a 34-year-old woman shot in the left forearm and a 38-year-old man shot in the right leg, said police. Both were taken to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.

None of the three victims were identified by police.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

