1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday shooting near Detroit's Greektown
Detroit — One person was killed and two injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near Greektown.
The incident occurred at 2:14 a.m. after two men were heard arguing near Congress and Beaubien streets, witnesses told police. The source of the argument wasn't known.
The suspect remains at large, said police.
Killed was a 48-year-old man who was shot in the chest, back and left leg, said police.
Injured were a 34-year-old woman shot in the left forearm and a 38-year-old man shot in the right leg, said police. Both were taken to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.
None of the three victims were identified by police.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
