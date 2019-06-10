Buy Photo A group from Delta walks in Motor City Pride Parade on Griswold Street in Detroit on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police thwarted a plan by a neo-Nazi group to spark "Charlottesville No. 2" at a gay pride festival in downtown Detroit this weekend, police chief James Craig said Monday.

Motor City Pride, an annual LGBT Pride street festival produced by Equality Michigan, was held Saturday and Sunday at Hart Plaza. Police had advance notice the Nazi group planned to protest the event.

Craig said the white supremacists had hoped to spark a riot like the Aug. 12, 2017, incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a car was deliberately driven into a crowd of people who were protesting the Unite the Right rally, killing one and injuring 28. James Fields Jr., 20, was charged in the killing, convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Members of the Nazi group were openly carrying firearms — which is legal in Michigan — while they traded barbs with counter-protesters described by Craig as "an Antifa group."

The chief said Detroit officers were successfully able to keep the two groups apart, "and no one got hurt," he said.

"When (the Nazis) arrived, five of their members were armed; two with long guns and three with handguns," Craig said. "They were open-carrying.

"I'm told through our intelligence sources (the Nazis) wanted Charlottesville No. 2," Craig said. "We knew we wanted to be properly staffed, and we were.

"Both groups were taunting our officers with racial epithets," Craig said, adding there were about 15 Nazis and "15-20" counter-protesters who were "masked-up and referring to our African American officers inappropriately."

"Both groups were shouting racial epithets at each other, and toward our officers," Craig said. "Members of the socialist movement were making mocking noises like chimpanzees to African Americans, trying to bait people into a violent encounter.

"The one group (the Nazis) was armed," Craig said. "We didn't want the opposing group to assault them and respond in a way that would be violent."

Detroit police have received criticism for appearing to escort members of the Nazi group from the scene, but Craig said the officers were merely trying to keep the peace.

"To any critics that say we were escorting people in the National Socialist movement, we were keeping the two groups separate," Craig said. "At one point, we escorted them to keep the opposing side away.

"We took no sides; we communicated with both groups, and we didn't have an uprising," the chief said.

Craig said members of the Nazi group threatened to burn a rainbow flag that's emblematic of the LGBT community.

"They were told, 'if you do, you'll be arrested,'" Craig said. "They did tear the flag."

Craig added since the flag was their property, they were within their rights to destroy it, as long as they didn't set it in on fire.

"(The Nazis) had their attorney present, and they had cameras," Craig said. "According to our intelligence, they were hoping because of open carry (laws) they were frankly trying to bait this police department and bait the other side," Craig said.

"The opposing group was trying to bait our officers as well," Craig said. "Both groups were wrong.

"Everyone has a right to free speech, but you don’t have a right to engage in unlawful conduct," Craig said. "I applaud the Detroit Police Department for keeping the peace."

