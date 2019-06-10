Deangelo Kenneth Martin (Photo: Detroit police department)

A man arrested last week and described as a person of interest in the suspected serial killings of three female sex workers was charged Monday in a separate attack on a woman.

Deangelo Kenneth Martin, 34, is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon on one count of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Martin was arrested Friday evening in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot, police said.

Authorities allege Martin stabbed and sexually assaulted a 26-year-old Detroit woman at 1:40 a.m. May 7 at a house on the east-side of Detroit

After a woman's body was discovered Wednesday in an abandoned house in the 3000 block of Mack, Craig said detectives made connections between that case and two earlier homicide victims whose bodies also were discovered in vacant houses.

The first victim was found March 19 in an abandoned house on the 2000 block of Coventry. A second woman's body was discovered May 24 on the 13000 block of Linnhurst.

The victims were identified as Nancy Harrison, 52, and Travesene Ellis, 53.

