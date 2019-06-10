Mattie Hunter, an officer with SecurAmerica, rallies the crowd of a few dozen protesters in front of the Quicken Loans building. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

Detroit — Downtown Detroit security officers announced Monday afternoon that they plan to walk off the job in an unfair labor practice strike in the coming days.

About 50 security officers, joined by prominent clergymen, labor representatives and elected officials, gathered outside One Campus Martius for the announcement.

Micah Brown, a 19-year-old SecurAmerica officer, delivered the officers' decision. Dan Gilbert's Bedrock real estate firm enlisted the Atlanta-based security contractor in May 2018.

"Since I've been with the company, I've had to deal with things like disrespect, harassment and unclear protocol," said Brown. "That's why we're deciding that $12 an hour is just not enough."

Supported by SEIU local 1 janitors and elected officials, downtown Detroit security officers announce a strike against SecurAmerica over unfair labor practices during a press conference in Campus Martius, Monday. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

SecurAmerica services several of downtown's flagship buildings, including One Campus Martius, Chrysler House, First National Building, Chase Tower and Federal Reserve.

The security officers are demanding a $15 minimum wage and the right to unionize. They make between $11 and $13 an hour, according to Service Employees International Union Local 1.

"We are the first people you meet, and the last people you see when you are leaving," Brown said. "And with that, we have decided that we will be striking. We are serious about getting $15 an hour and union rights."

Officials with SecurAmerica and Bedrock did not immediately respond Monday to messages seeking comment.

Public officials at the event included City Council members Janeé Ayers and Andre Spivey, state Reps. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, and Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, D-Detroit, and Wayne County commissioners Tim Killeen and Jewel Ware.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Spivey said he supported the officers' right to a living wage and a safe environment to work.

"Our city will not come back with just new residents, brand new buildings, sporting events, our city will come back when we eradicate poverty. That's when we'll come back," Spivey said.

Standing in front of Quicken Loans building across from Campus Martius, many protestors carry OneDetroit banners and signs. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

The protests come nearly a year after SEIU Local 1 successfully campaigned for a $15 minimum wage for downtown's janitors.

Pamela Owens-Moore. a member of SEIU Local 1's executive board and a janitor who helped lead last summer's protests, said the benefits of newfound prosperity in downtown have primarily been going to developers.

"But where's the money going for our communities? Where are the Detroiters who have been here through the good times and bad times, but no money to be seen?" she said. "I tell my custodians and janitors: 'We take out the garbage, but we ain't nobody's trash.'"

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/10/downtown-detroit-security-officers-ok-possible-strike/1410692001/