Detroit — A 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a late-May double homicide on Detroit's east side, and will remain at Wayne County Jail.

At about 10:30 p.m.May 26, police discovered a 27-year-old man fatally shot on the 5000 block of Barham.

The next day, they found a 25-year-old woman fatally shot in a vacant lot on the 4000 block of Pennsylvania, about three miles from the first crime scene.

Police said that the victims not only knew each other, but had been with a "person of interest" earlier on the night of May 26.

A week-and-a-half after the homicides, police arrested and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged that person of interest, Reginald Greene, with 10 felonies: two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of being a felon in possession of a gun and five counts of felony firearm.

Reginald Greene (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Greene was arraigned Thursday in Detroit's 36th District Court and denied bond. He's due back in court June 20 for a probable cause conference and on June 26 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyatta Jones.

In a January 2012 incident in Macomb County, Greene pleaded no contest on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed. In March 2013, he was sentenced to a prison sentence of 18 months to 15 years, and was released from custody in March 2018, prison records show.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/10/felon-26-denied-bond-late-may-double-homicide/1406884001/