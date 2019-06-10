Felon, 26, denied bond in late-May double homicide
Detroit — A 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a late-May double homicide on Detroit's east side, and will remain at Wayne County Jail.
At about 10:30 p.m.May 26, police discovered a 27-year-old man fatally shot on the 5000 block of Barham.
The next day, they found a 25-year-old woman fatally shot in a vacant lot on the 4000 block of Pennsylvania, about three miles from the first crime scene.
Police said that the victims not only knew each other, but had been with a "person of interest" earlier on the night of May 26.
A week-and-a-half after the homicides, police arrested and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged that person of interest, Reginald Greene, with 10 felonies: two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of being a felon in possession of a gun and five counts of felony firearm.
Greene was arraigned Thursday in Detroit's 36th District Court and denied bond. He's due back in court June 20 for a probable cause conference and on June 26 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyatta Jones.
In a January 2012 incident in Macomb County, Greene pleaded no contest on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed. In March 2013, he was sentenced to a prison sentence of 18 months to 15 years, and was released from custody in March 2018, prison records show.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.