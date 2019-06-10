Detroit — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night at a "large gathering" on Detroit's east side, and a 55-year-old man was quickly arrested near the scene, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:45 p.m. in the area of Conant and East McNichols, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police were giving "special attention" to the area because of the large assemby of people, Lance said. But gunfire rang out, with six to 10 shots fired, according to witnesses.

Officers at the scene gave the victim first aid as they waited for medics. Medics treated him to took him to a hospital, where the man died from his injuries.

Police canvassed the area and arrested a 55-year-old man, Lance said.

Sunday's homicide was at least the second shooting of the weekend involving a large crowd of people. Both took place on the city's east side.

A 24-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning at a candelight vigil on the 11000 block of Payton. After being shot in the leg and privately conveyed to the hospital, the victim was listed in stable condition.

