Detroit — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on Monday called for more civility in political life, decrying physical and verbal assaults on Republican nor Democratic officials.

McDaniel made the comments during a Detroit Economic Club forum at the MotorCity Casino, where she disclosed that somebody said "F--- you" to her teenage son at a recent Chicago Cubs game and her daughter was spit at because she wore a President Donald Trump at another event.

"This is a new low for our country," said McDaniel, who lives in Northville and is the former Michigan Republican Party chairwoman.

McDaniel, who lives in Northville, is credited with helping in Trump's 2016 election victory in Michigan, which was the first time since 1988 that a Republican had won the state.

McDaniel, 46, is the granddaughter of former Michigan Gov. George Romney and niece of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, with whom she has sparred because of his criticism of Trump.

Friends and colleagues describe McDaniel as a steadfast lieutenant to the president, a hardworking fundraiser and an effective spokesperson for not only the Republican Party but the administration. She helps to get out Trump's message — particularly when she thinks the media get it wrong.

She told The Detroit News in 2018 that party divisions can distract from policy goals, and she doesn’t shy away from “getting involved” when warranted.

“I’m a big believer in picking up the phone and having a conversation before going in front of the cameras,” said McDaniel, who is second woman to hold the RNC chairmanship and the first in 40 years.

Among her responsibilities is fundraising and overseeing a party network that helps promote Republican candidates for federal offices. She tries to get back to her Northville home most weekends to see her husband and children.

