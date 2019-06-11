CLOSE If anyone recognizes this individual or knows of his whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. Detroit Police Department

Detroit — The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an attempted larceny and weapon incident on the city's west side.

The incident occurred at 6 p.m. May 1 when a man entered the Family Dollar in the 13000 block of West Eight Mile.

Police are searching for this man, wanted in connection to an incident on the city's west side (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police said the man attempted to steal a pack of T-shirts. He was stopped by employees of the store and was allowed to leave without the merchandise, police said.

The man left the store and went to his vehicle, described as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and retrieved a weapon.

When he attempted to re-enter the store, employees locked the doors and the man left in his vehicle, police said.

If anyone recognizes the individual or knows of his whereabouts, call Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

