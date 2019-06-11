Detroit — Police recovered the body of a 45-year-old woman inside a vacant home in the city's north side.

Police received a 911 call and dispatched at 6:14 p.m. on Monday, where they found the woman's body in a home on the 500 block of East Brentwood Street, near Seven Mile and Chrysler Drive.

The homicide unit is investigating the death and is awaiting the Wayne County Medical Examiner's report to determine the cause of death. The woman's name has not been released.

Police did not confirm if the death is connected to the suspected serial killings on the city's east side.

Police are investigating the deaths of three women, all in their 50's, whose bodies were found in abandoned houses there.

► More: Kneeling bodies, DNA common thread in suspected serial killings

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/11/police-womans-body-vacant-detroit-home-north/1426055001/