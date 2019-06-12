Man charged in Memorial Day slaying of brother-in-law on west side
Detroit — A 38-year-old Detroit man faces a first-degree murder charge in the Memorial Day shooting death of his brother-in-law on the city's west side, records show.
The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. the night of Memorial Day, on the 7400 block of Dexter. That's north of West Grand Boulevard.
Police said Ronnie Byrd Jr., 37, was visiting the home of his brother-in-law, Antwan Fleming, when the two got into an argument.
During the fight, Fleming produced a weapon and shot the victim, investigators say.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Fleming with first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possession by a felon and two counts of felony firearm.
Fleming was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court, and denied bond by Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek. He's due in court for a probable cause conference on June 25 and a preliminary examination on July 2, both before Judge Lynise Bryant.
