Detroit — A 38-year-old Detroit man faces a first-degree murder charge in the Memorial Day shooting death of his brother-in-law on the city's west side, records show.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. the night of Memorial Day, on the 7400 block of Dexter. That's north of West Grand Boulevard.

Police said Ronnie Byrd Jr., 37, was visiting the home of his brother-in-law, Antwan Fleming, when the two got into an argument.

During the fight, Fleming produced a weapon and shot the victim, investigators say.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Fleming with first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possession by a felon and two counts of felony firearm.

Fleming was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court, and denied bond by Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek. He's due in court for a probable cause conference on June 25 and a preliminary examination on July 2, both before Judge Lynise Bryant.

