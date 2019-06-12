The Sacred Heart chapel on the campus of Marygrove College, in Detroit, January 30, 2018. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Marygrove College will close in December, at the end of the fall semester in December, the school announced Wednesday.

Marygrove's closure brings to an end more than 90 years of presence in Detroit, though the school's roots date back to 1905 when it was based in Monroe.

The college had announced in August 2017 that it was ending its undergraduate programs.

Ultimately, though, it wasn't enough. In a statement on Marygrove's website, President Elizabeth Burns called the attempt to pare back its offerings and rebrand as a graduate school as a "grand experiment" that failed.

"Intensive marketing and recruitment efforts have failed to attract enough students," Burns' statement said. "Coupled with a heavy debt burden, the low enrollment numbers provide insufficient revenue to continue operations into the future."

Even before Marygrove closes, its campus will enter a new life starting in the fall, by way of a "cradle-to-career" educational partnership announced last year. This will include a modern early childhood education center, a new K-12 school and a teacher-education training program modeled after hospital residency programs.

The P-20 Partnership — one of the first in the nation, according to organizers — is backed with a $50 million commitment from the Kresge Foundation. The closure will cut off the graduate school aspect of the partnership, but the school is expected to open as planned.

"It's fair to ask, 'Will it work,'" Kresge CEO Rip Rapson said in September, in an interview with The Detroit News. "The answer is unequivocally 'yes.' The time for the pivot to the neighborhoods is now."

"So many generations have been touched by Marygrove and we know in our hearts that many more will benefit from her commitment to Detroit and its citizens," said Dr. John Cavanaugh, chairman of the school's board of trustees, in a statement.

In that statement, Sister Mary Jane Herb, president of the Immaculate Heart of Mary congregation, said that “as a partner in the P-20 initiative, we undertook something very courageous and novel, one that involved a certain amount of ‘letting go.’

"Now, we are being asked to move further along the path of that ‘leap of faith’ into the future. The path of what P-20 urban education can and should be is still unfolding. I have confidence that ‘the dream will continue’ even though it does entail another ‘letting go.'"

