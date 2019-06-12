Detroit — A 33-year-old Detroit woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man during a violent weekend in Detroit that included at least three fatal shootings, court records show.

Tiffany Reed, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 33-year-old man.

Tiffany Reed (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police say that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning a woman showed up at a house on the 9900 block of Burns and asked the victim to step outside.

When the victim stepped outside, he was stabbed.

At her arraignment Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court before Magistrate Laura Echartea, Reed was denied bond, and will remain at Wayne County Jail.

Reed is due in court June 25 for a probable cause conference, and on July 2 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Michael Wagner.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/12/police-woman-calls-man-out-stabs-him-fatally-street/1429221001/