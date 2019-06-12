LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit —  A former home of Ulysses S. Grant, the leader of Civil War Union forces who became the 18th U.S. president, is moving to Eastern Market later this year with plans to revive it after years of sitting idle and neglected in the former Michigan State Fairgrounds. 

The two-story white clapboard house was last used as a storage facility when the fairgrounds closed in 2008. The house  As recently as April 2018, the windows of the home were boarded up.

Later this year, tentatively in August, the Julia and Ulysses S. Grant home will be moved to the corner of Orleans and Wilkins street, thanks to efforts by the State of Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources, the state of Michigan History Center and the Eastern Market Corp., which is the nonprofit that manages the historic market. 

Sometime early next decade, the home will become a public education and resource center. 

“This will not be a traditional house museum,” Sandra Clark director the Michigan History Center in Lansing. “Our hope is to make it a place to explore Grant’s life and the impact he made on Detroit while living here and in his later actions as a Civil War general and U.S. president.”

The new location is part of the Eastern Market garden project, which will include gardens and a small orchard. The setting will complement the house, whose major attraction – according to a letter Ulysses sent to Julia – was “a garden filled with the best kind of fruit ... a long arbour grown over with vines that will bear fine grapes in abundance for us and to give away ... currents [sic] and plum & peach trees.”

Moving, securing and renovating the house for public use are expected to take one to two years. The Michigan State Housing and Development Authority,  provided a grant to support the move  Getting the house in shape to move as well as actually moving it may cost up to $200,000, Clark said. Fundraising efforts to restore the home are still underway and could be amount to another $200,000, Clark said. 

Ulysses S. Grant's Detroit house
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The former Detroit home of Ulysses S. Grant when he
The former Detroit home of Ulysses S. Grant when he was stationed here as a lieutenant in the mid-1800s sits at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit, vacant and boarded up for years. A new plan would move the structure to the Eastern Market area, renovate it, and turn it into an education center run by the state's Department of Natural Resources. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ulysses S. Grant was a 29-year-old Army lieutenant
Ulysses S. Grant was a 29-year-old Army lieutenant and newlywed when he and wife Julia Dent Grant paid $250 a year to live in the house on East Fort, near Russell and Rivard. Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
Seen in 1919, the house was built in 1837. Grant and
Seen in 1919, the house was built in 1837. Grant and his wife Julia moved there shortly after they married in August 1848 and he was transferred from St. Louis to Detroit. The Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
The Grants only lived in the house for about a year,
The Grants only lived in the house for about a year, when Ulysses was transferred again, to Sackets Harbor, N.Y. After he became a Civll War hero, effort were made to preserve the house, seen here in 1936. The following year, it was slated to be razed to make way for an industrial plant. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
P.W.A. Fitzsimmons, president of the Michigan Mutual
P.W.A. Fitzsimmons, president of the Michigan Mutual Liability Co. and vice-president of the Detroit Historical Society, arranged to preserve the house as a museum. The hearth was shown to visitors surrounded by items including a spinning wheel, cradle, and rifle over the mantle. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Michigan Mutual donated the house to the state, which
Michigan Mutual donated the house to the state, which then moved it to the state fairgrounds at 8 Mile and Woodward. The Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
In 1958, the house was moved to a different spot in
In 1958, the house was moved to a different spot in the fairgrounds, and had a new coat of paint and a picket fence, mimicking the original Fort Street fence. The Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
The hallway furniture gets a dusting in 1958. Gradually,
The hallway furniture gets a dusting in 1958. Gradually, however, the house was neglected. It stopped receiving visitors long before the fairgrounds themselves closed in 2010. The Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
Today, inside the boarded-up Grant house, debris litters
Today, inside the boarded-up Grant house, debris litters the floor of several rooms, which show signs of being occupied by squatters. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
For years, an old waterbed has been sitting in a room
For years, an old waterbed has been sitting in a room the Grant house. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wallpaper is peeling inside the house.
Wallpaper is peeling inside the house. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Debris is scattered on the carpet on the second floor.
Debris is scattered on the carpet on the second floor. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The request taped to the wall has been ignored.
The request taped to the wall has been ignored. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The rear exterior of home is seen on April 9, 2018.
The rear exterior of home is seen on April 9, 2018. For years, historical preservationists and others have attempted to find a way to restore and find a new location for the home to no avail. It should become clear by the end of the month whether the new plan will become reality. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “It’s one of the oldest surviving structures in the city of Detroit,” said Dan Austin, author of several books about Detroit history and founder of the website HistoricDetroit.org. Grant is one of three presidents known to have lived in Michigan. The others are Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, stationed briefly at Naval Air Station Grosse Ile at the end of World War II.

    Grant, who was born and raised in Ohio, lived in the home with his wife, Julia Dent, from April 1849 to May 1850. It was built either in 1836 or 1837 — historical references differ — and its original location was at 253 E. Fort, near Russell and Rivard streets in the area now known as Lafayette Park. At the time Grant lived there, military barracks were located at Russell and Clinton.

    The home was saved from demolition in 1936 when the Michigan Mutual Liability Co. insurance company bought it and presented it as a gift to the fairgrounds. The home was relocated in 1958 within the grounds to its current spot. 

    This summer, the Michigan History Center will host a series of community meetings with educators, Eastern Market residents and business owners, historians and others interested in generating ideas for the home’s use.

    laguilar@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/12/ulysses-s-grant-home-moving-from-state-fairgrounds-to-eastern-market/1435938001/