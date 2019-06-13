15-year-old on moped fatally struck by car in Detroit
Detroit — A 15-year-old was fatally struck Wednesday while riding a moped on the city's east side, police said.
Police responded to the incident at 7:10 p.m. in the 18000 block of Helen Street, between Van Dyke and East Seven Mile.
Police said the 15-year-old was riding his moped northbound on the sidewalk of Helen Street when he was struck by the driver of a four-door vehicle who lost control.
The 24-year-old driver was in police custody.
