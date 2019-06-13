Detroit — A Warren man has been charged in a felonious assault on Interstate 75 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Jeffrey Ali Zaidi, 40, was arraigned Wednesday on five counts, including felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, brandishing a firearm in public and felony firearm, police said. His bond was set at $35,000.

Police responded to the reported assault at 10 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-75 near Eight Mile.

Police said Zaidi was driving aggressively and swerving at another vehicle occupied by two women and two children. Zaidi allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at them.

The front-seat passenger was able to record the suspect's license plate before the vehicle sped away, police said.

Police arrested Zaidi after a search warrant recovered numerous firearms, police said. He is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

