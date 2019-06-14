Hamtramck — Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Conant and Commor because of a downed utility pole.

Hamtramck Police Chief Anne Moise said a car crashed into the pole, caused a power outage and crews from DTE Energy are working to restore electricity to the area.

She said the crash happened at about 5 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Dearborn man, has been taken into custody. Alcohol may have been a factor and police continue to investigate, she also said.

