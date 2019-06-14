LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Details of community benefits tied to a commuter bridge being built between Detroit and Canada have been released.

Officials and elected leaders from Michigan and Canada say Friday that the plan calls for helping foster the growth of small regional companies and encouraging residents on both sides of the Detroit River to apply for Gordie Howe International Bridge project-related jobs and training.

The plan also has a $20 million neighborhood infrastructure investment strategy that includes about $8 million for aesthetics and landscaping.

Gordie Howe International Bridge renderings
The Gordie Howe International Bridge and the customs plazas on both sides of the border will take six years to build, according to the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.
A rendering shows an aerial view of the Michigan interchange of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
A rendering shows an aerial view of the U.S. port of entry and customs plaza.
A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge includes a lane for bicycles and pedestrians.
The Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor, Ontario, is shown in a rendering.
This rendering shows a night view of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
The bridge is expected to cost $4.4 billion. Its target opening date is late 2024.
    Officials say the plan will be financed by Canada.

    The $4.4 billion bridge is expected to open in 2024. When completed, it will connect Windsor with Detroit.

    Public information meetings are scheduled June 25 in Windsor and June 26 in Detroit.

    The plan's release came a day after an attempt to delay or halt work on the bridge was neutered as the Michigan House approved the state transportation budget.

    An amendment offered Thursday by Rep. Matt Maddock, chairman of the House Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, backpedaled on language that would have stopped the state from spending any money of the bridge project even if those expenditures were reimbursed by Canada.

