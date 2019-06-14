Man arraigned in car crash that killed teen on minibike
Detroit — A 24-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with a fatal car crash that killed a 15-year-old boy on a minibike.
Decarious Terrell Davis-O’Neal of Detroit was charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy with reckless driving causing death, a felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. He was arraigned in 36th District Court in Detroit and his bond was set at $1 million.
The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of Helen Street, near Robinwood Street on the city's east side.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in a driveway in the 18600 block of Helen Street. Detroit EMS took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors allege Davis-O'Neal was speeding while traveling northbound on Helen when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the teen. At the time, he was sitting on a minibike on the sidewalk in front of a nearby house.
Davis-O'Neal's probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 24. His preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 1. Both will take place in 36th District Court.
