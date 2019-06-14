Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vacant field on the city's east side, officials said.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a department spokesman, said the body was found early Friday morning at a location across from the 19000 block of Coventry near Seven Mile and John R.

The man has not been identified, but he is white and between 30 and 40 years old, Donakowski said.

He said police received a 911 call about an unresponsive male in a field and officers were dispatched to investigate.

