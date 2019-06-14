Detroit — Police are investigating a fatal fire Thursday night at a home on the city's east side, officials said.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the department, said the fire happened in the 500 block of Marlborough near East Jeffferson and Dickerson. Police were called at about 11 p.m. Thursday about the discovery of a woman's body at the home.

The victim is a female who was about 74 years old.

Investigators are working to determine whether the fire was accidental or a case of arson, according to police.

