Detroit — A woman in a wheelchair upset about the wait for her fast food fired a Taser at a McDonald's employee Thursday in Midtown, Wayne State University police said.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the restaurant near the university on Woodward and Willis. Several police vehicles responded to the scene on reports of shots fired.

When campus police arrived, a clerk told police the woman had fired a Taser, Police Chief Anthony Holt said.

The woman admitted to officers she had deployed the stun gun, saying her food was taking too long and the cashier was rude to her.

Holt said the woman was angry, yelling at and refusing help from officers.

The Taser prong missed the employee and hit the wall, Holt said.

The woman was briefly placed in custody and removed from the restaurant.

Holt said investigators are reviewing the incident and the woman could be charged with aggravated assault.

