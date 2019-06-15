Police said the man was standing in front of a home in the block, talking to two friends when shots were fired. The victim then felt pain and realized he was shot in the tricep. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 36-year-old man is hospitalized following a shooting Friday night on the city's west side, police said.

The incident occurred at 11:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of Oregon Street near Interstate 96 and Tireman Avenue, police said.

Police said the man was standing in front of a home in the block, talking to two friends when shots were fired. The victim then felt pain and realized he was shot in the tricep.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said no one else was injured.

Police are looking for the unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

