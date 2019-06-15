Detroit – A new exhibit celebrates the centennial anniversary of a Negro Leagues professional baseball team and Detroit’s black baseball history.

“Detroit Stars & The Negro Leagues” opens Saturday at the Detroit Historical Museum. A reception is scheduled to include remarks by Joyce Stearnes Thompson, daughter of Stars’ outfielder Norman “Turkey” Stearnes, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000.

These posters of Norman "Turkey" Stearnes were given out to those who attended the unveiling ceremony at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 20, 2007. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The exhibition includes graphic display panels, including a life-sized painting of Stearnes, as well as artifacts and a timeline of black baseball in the city. A display also chronicles the history of women in black baseball.

The Stars were among three Negro Leagues teams to play at Hamtramck Stadium. Built in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck, it’s one of the few remaining ballparks used by the league before Major League Baseball integrated in 1947.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 29.

The bleachers at Hamtramck Stadium, one of the last Negro League ballparks still standing in America, are in need of repair. Detroit native and musician Jack White has put up $10,000 to help restore the historic ball field. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/15/negro-leagues-baseball-detroit-hamtramck-museum/39586105/