Detroit — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning fatal crash on Michigan Avenue, and early indications are the victim, a pedestrian, jumped in front of a motorists' vehicle before the collision.

The fatal pedestrian crash took place about 1:50 a.m. on Michigan Avenue at Wabash, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's in Corktown, east of the Vernor Highway and the Michigan Central train station.

Police say a black female motorist, 17, was driving a black car east when a man, who'd been standing in the street, jumped into the path of her vehicle and was struck by it.

Medics were treating the victim, a 30-year-old white male, when police arrived, and transported him to an area hospital, but he died.

