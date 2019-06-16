Police: 2 dead after crash on east side
Detroit — Two men, as yet unidentified, died early Sunday morning after crash with a semi truck on Detroit's east side, police said.
The crash took place about 2 a.m. on Van Dyke and East Seven Mile. Police say a man drove through a red light and crashed into a semi-truck.
Two men inside the smaller vehicle died. Their ages are not immediately known.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/16/police-2-dead-after-crash-east-side/1471245001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.