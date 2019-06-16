The crash took place about 2 a.m. on Van Dyke and East Seven Mile. Police say a man drove through a red light and crashed into a semi-truck. (Photo: File)

Detroit — Two men, as yet unidentified, died early Sunday morning after crash with a semi truck on Detroit's east side, police said.

The crash took place about 2 a.m. on Van Dyke and East Seven Mile. Police say a man drove through a red light and crashed into a semi-truck.

Two men inside the smaller vehicle died. Their ages are not immediately known.

