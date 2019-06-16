Detroit — An unidentified woman was found slain, having been shot in her head, early Sunday morning on a front lawn of a vacant home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The woman's body was found about 1:10 a.m. on the 5000 block of Begole. That's south of Tireman and west of West Grand Boulevard.

The woman's body was found about 1:10 a.m. on the 5000 block of Begole. Police believe the woman is 30 to 35 years old, but she has not yet been identified. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Police were dispatched to the area on a report of shots fired, and arrived to find the victim on the front lawn, dead. She had been shot in the head.

A man was seen in the area driving a silver pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150, police said, but no detailed description or license plate of the truck was immediately available.

