Authorities released surveillance images Monday to spark tips. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at an east-side gas station.

A 66-year-old man was at the business in the 1900 block of East Seven Mile about 8:45 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached, pushed him to the ground, "struck the victim with a closed fist" and grabbed an unknown amount of money, investigators said in a statement.

The suspect fled north on Dequindre in a white, older model Chrysler Sebring, according to the release.

He is described as having a goatee and mustache, and last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with stone-washed blue jeans and red, white and blue Nike gym shoes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or (313) 596-1146. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

