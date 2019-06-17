Man sought in robbery of Detroit gas station customer
Detroit police released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at an east-side gas station.
A 66-year-old man was at the business in the 1900 block of East Seven Mile about 8:45 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached, pushed him to the ground, "struck the victim with a closed fist" and grabbed an unknown amount of money, investigators said in a statement.
The suspect fled north on Dequindre in a white, older model Chrysler Sebring, according to the release.
He is described as having a goatee and mustache, and last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with stone-washed blue jeans and red, white and blue Nike gym shoes.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or (313) 596-1146. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.