Police: Man, 42, critical after hit-and-run downtown
Detroit — A 42-year-old man was left in critical condition after a hit-and-run in downtown Detroit early Monday morning, police said.
The crash took place about 2 a.m. in the area of Clifford and Adams, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's west of Woodward.
The victim, after being hit, flagged down a police officer. Medics took the victim to the hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.
There is no suspect or vehicle description.
