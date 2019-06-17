Detroit — A 42-year-old man was left in critical condition after a hit-and-run in downtown Detroit early Monday morning, police said.

The crash took place about 2 a.m. in the area of Clifford and Adams, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's west of Woodward.

The victim, after being hit, flagged down a police officer. Medics took the victim to the hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect or vehicle description.

