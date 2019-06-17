Detroit — A man set a fire inside a gas station on Detroit's east side late Sunday night after an argument with the attendant, police said.

The fire took place about 11 p.m. on the 11000 block of Morang, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Moross and west of Harper.

Police say the man and the attendant had an argument over a transaction. Then the man, armed with a gas can, came inside the station, poured gasoline on the floor and started a fire before fleeing.

Two cans of motor oil on a nearby shelf burned, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, Crawford said.

Police describe him as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with medium complexion and dread locks. He wore all-black clothes and a hoodie.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/17/police-man-sets-fire-east-side-gas-station/1475594001/