Detroit — A 27-year-old man was fatally shot late Monday night after a "verbal altercation" on Detroit's east side, police said.

The homicide took place about 9:50 p.m. on the 11500 block of Harper, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's east of Conner, north of Interstate 94.

Police say a "verbal altercation" started between the victim and an "unknown suspect," who them shot the victim. The man was privately conveyed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/18/man-killed-after-verbal-altercation-east-side/1485230001/