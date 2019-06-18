Man killed after 'verbal altercation' on east side
Detroit — A 27-year-old man was fatally shot late Monday night after a "verbal altercation" on Detroit's east side, police said.
The homicide took place about 9:50 p.m. on the 11500 block of Harper, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's east of Conner, north of Interstate 94.
Police say a "verbal altercation" started between the victim and an "unknown suspect," who them shot the victim. The man was privately conveyed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
No suspect description was immediately available.
