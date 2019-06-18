Detroit — A dispute between neighbors ended in the shooting death of a 45-year-old woman Monday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The homicide took place about 8 p.m. on the 8000 block of Robson, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just north of Tireman and east of Greenfield.

Police say that after the woman and other neighbors argued, she went back inside her home.

A short time later, gunshots were fired through the front of the home, striking the victim. Medics took her to a hospital, but she died.

No arrests have yet been made, and no suspect description was immediately available.

