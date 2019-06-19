Homeowner kills alleged home invader in shootout on west side
Detroit — A 39-year-old male homeowner fatally shot a man who he alleged broke into his home late Tuesday night and fired shots.
The fatal shootout took place about 9:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Chopin. That's on Detroit's west side, south of West Warren and west of Livernois.
Officer Vanessa Burt, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the homeowner was outside cutting grass when he heard a noise in the house.
He went to check out the noise and was confronted by a male believed to be in his 20s.
The man fired shots and the homeowner returned fire, killing the man.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/19/homeowner-kills-alleged-home-invader-shootout-west-side/1497798001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.