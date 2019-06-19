Detroit — A 39-year-old male homeowner fatally shot a man who he alleged broke into his home late Tuesday night and fired shots.

The fatal shootout took place about 9:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Chopin. That's on Detroit's west side, south of West Warren and west of Livernois.

Officer Vanessa Burt, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the homeowner was outside cutting grass when he heard a noise in the house.

He went to check out the noise and was confronted by a male believed to be in his 20s.

The man fired shots and the homeowner returned fire, killing the man.

