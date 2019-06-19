Detroit — A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning inside a coney shop on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:20 a.m. at the Nicky D's Coney Island on the 15400 block of West Seven Mile. That's just east of Greenfield.

Police say the victim was standing in the restaurant's lobby when two men entered, shot him, and left. The shooters wore white uniform shirts with a logo of some sort.

The men entered the restaurant and left it with a woman. All three fled in a black Ford F-150.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he's listed in critical condition.

