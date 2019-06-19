Before the Ford Fireworks light up the sky over the city of Detroit on June 24, three World War II vintage aircraft will do a flyby over the Detroit River.

A B-25D Mitchell - Yankee Warrior is one of the vintage World War II planes that will do a flyover ahead of the Ford Fireworks in Detroit on June 24, 2019. (Photo: Yankee Air Museum)

The planes include a B-17G Flying Fortress - Yankee Lady, a B-25D Mitchell - Yankee Warrior and a C-47 Skytrain - Hairless Joe. All are provided courtesy of the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville.

The flyover will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the fireworks following at 9:55 p.m.

All three aircraft played pivotal roles in the war. The Yankee Warrior in particular flew eight combat missions in the Mediterranean.

A C-47 Skytrain - Hairless Joe, one of the vintage World War II planes that will be doing a flyover of the Detroit River ahead of the Ford Fireworks. (Photo: Yankee Air Museum)

The Yankee Air Museum provides Air Adventure rides on all three of these aircraft from Hangar One at Willow Run Airport. Hangar One is on the west side of Willow Run, at 801 Kirk Profit Drive in Ypsilanti. To check dates, times and cost, go to yankeeairmuseum.org/fly.

The theme of the 2019 fireworks show is "Detroit. Ready! Set! Go!!"

