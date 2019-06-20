Buy Photo Quicken Loans founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Quicken Loans founder and Detroit billionaire booster Dan Gilbert, who had a stroke last month has been discharged from a hospital, company officials said Thursday.

"The Gilbert family is thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support they have received," Jay Farner, Quicken's CEO, said in a statement. "Yesterday, Dan Gilbert was discharged from the hospital and will now continue focusing on his recovery at an in-patient rehabilitation center.

"The entire family is incredibly grateful for the world-class care Dan received from the entire staff of Beaumont Hospital," Farner said. "Dan is looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program and is eager to continue the progress he has made over the last several weeks."

More: Dan Gilbert hospitalized with stroke symptoms

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/20/dan-gilbert-discharged-hospital-company-says/1509498001/