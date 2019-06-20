Buy Photo Detroit police gather on Honorah Street in Detroit during an investigation of a fatal shooting. A teen was shot during an exchange between the teen and suspect, who was fatally shot Thursday evening. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday on the city's southwest side that left the suspect dead and a 15-year-old seriously injured.

The suspect allegedly was shot by the teen's father, who ran outside after watching from his home as the suspect attempted to rob his son, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the teen had arranged to meet up Thursday evening with the suspect at the youth's home in the 2400 block of Honorah for a sale involving the youth's video game, police Capt. Russell Solano said.

When the pair met outside, the suspect, described only as a young man, tried to rob the 15-year-old and ended up opening fire, striking him in the face, Solano said.

The teen's father, who had raced outside as he watched the scene unfold from his window, started fighting the suspect, he said. The father then shot the suspect, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, police said.

Medics rushed the 15-year-old to a hospital, where he was initially listed in serious condition, Solano said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old father was detained by police, Lance said.

Officers remained on the scene for hours Thursday night, roping off the area to traffic outside the two-story, gated house.

Several neighbors watched from porches and tree-lined sidewalks as the sun set.

Lilian Mejia said she heard many gunshots soon after arriving home from work but rushed inside to protect herself.

News of the incident, on a street a block over from Harms Elementary School, shocked her.

"It's a very quiet, very nice neighborhood," she said.

The shooting was the second reported in the city this week by a resident trying to stop a crime. On Tuesday, a homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into his home and fired shots on the city's west side.

