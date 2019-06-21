Lawrence Nimmons was believed to be driving a gray 2003 Ford Explorer with a dint on the right side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to a 61-year-old man missing since last weekend.

Relatives told police they last last saw Lawrence Nimmons about 1:25 a.m. June 16 in the 9000 block of Yellowstone on Detroit's west side.

His family reported "he normally stays at home and this is unusual behavior," police said in a statement Friday.

Nimmons is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, in good physical and mental condition.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Detroit Tigers T-shirt, and brown boots. Authorities said he was driving a gray 2003 Ford Explorer with a dint on the right side

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering the $2,500 reward, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

