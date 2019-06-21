$2,500 reward offered for tips to find missing Detroit man
Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to a 61-year-old man missing since last weekend.
Relatives told police they last last saw Lawrence Nimmons about 1:25 a.m. June 16 in the 9000 block of Yellowstone on Detroit's west side.
His family reported "he normally stays at home and this is unusual behavior," police said in a statement Friday.
Nimmons is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, in good physical and mental condition.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Detroit Tigers T-shirt, and brown boots. Authorities said he was driving a gray 2003 Ford Explorer with a dint on the right side
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering the $2,500 reward, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.