Four men in their 20s and a 4-year-old boy were victims in separate incidents.

Detroit police are investigating a pair of shootings that left five people wounded Friday night on the city's west side.

In one incident, three men driving near Greenfield and Outer Drive about 6:55 p.m. were struck in their vehicle after hearing gunshots, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect is believed to have been in an older model Dodge Durango the victims reported seeing speed away from the scene, she said. A full description was not immediately available.

The victims drove to a nearby hospital, Lance said. Two of the men, identified as a 22-year-old and 24-year-old, were listed in critical condition. The third, a 23-year-old, was listed in temporary serious condition.

In a separate incident several miles away, a 28-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy were reported shot in the 9900 block of Whitcomb about 7:30 p.m., Lance said.

Authorities have not yet released details on the circumstances of the shooting or the victims' conditions, she said. Other injuries were not reported.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

