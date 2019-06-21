Detroit — A man and woman have been charged in the slaying of a man whose body was found in the basement of a house on the city's east side.

Dangelo Darnell Dukes, 25, of Detroit, is charged with murder, home invasion, being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of using a firearm during a felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison.

Dejah Diane Hogan, 26, also of Detroit, has been charged with murder as well, officials said.

Police said the two are accused in the fatal shooting of Arthur Reed Boyle, 62, of Detroit.

Officers were called at about 5:40 p.m. on June 13 to perform a wellness check at a home in the 4800 block of University Place near East Warren and Cadieux.

They were met by Boyle's relatives who were called when he failed to show up for work. Officers entered the home and found Boyle's body in the basement.

Authorities are not releasing further details at this time.

