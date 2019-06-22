Although Detroit isn't on the list of 10 cities that reportedly will be the focus of efforts to deport millions of people who are in the country illegally, local immigration advocates say the planned initiative still is a concern.

The Miami Herald and Washington Post reported that Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, and San Francisco are expected to be targeted in immigration raids starting Sunday.

The reports came after President Donald Trump tweeted Monday: "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in."

On Saturday, Trump again tweeted about the effort: "The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying."

Friends and family view a bus outside the U.S. Detention and Deportation Center in Detroit on June 11, 2017. (Photo: Gus Burns)

Elena Herrada, a Detroit community activist and immigration advocate said: "I don't believe Detroit isn't going to be part of this. We're under siege."

Herrada said advocates in southwest Detroit, which has a large Hispanic community, are warning residents there could be mass arrests in Detroit on Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"They're going door-to-door, apprising people of their rights, and trying to prepare them if ICE comes," Herrada said. "People are going to be afraid to go to Mass (Sunday); they're going to be afraid to go outside — and they're going to be afraid to stay at home, too. There is a genuine concern about this."

Imad Hamad, director of the American Human Rights Council, which advocates for immigrants, said he's also skeptical Detroit won't be targeted Sunday.

"When the government does these kinds of operations, they don't disclose the locations in advance, so it’s very much a concern," Hamad said. "When people hear there might be mass deportation, it's a concern across the nation, in cities that are on the list, and cities that aren't on the list. We take it as part of the ongoing challenges that the immigrant community is facing."

Detroit police chief James Craig said Saturday he's not been contacted by federal authorities about any proposed immigration sweep in Detroit — and, he added, "that's not what we do anyway."

"We will seek out wanted felons in Detroit, whether they're American citizens or not," Craig said. "But as far as immigration issues are concerned, we're not involved in that."

Khaalid Walls, spokesman for the Detroit ICE office, did not return a phone call Saturday.

Sterling Heights resident Tom Mitchell said he supports the immigration sweeps.

"It's about the sovereignty of our country," he said. "We either have laws or we don't. These are people who broke the law when they came here illegally, and they broke it again (by not showing up to court hearings).

"I'm not saying these people don't belong here, and my heart goes out to them," Mitchell said. "But they've got to respect our laws. If we don't enforce our laws, we won't have the kind of country the immigrants are coming here for in the first place."

Michigan was included in a mass immigration sweep in 2010 under former President Barack Obama, the largest of its kind to that point, which during a seven-day period resulted in 2,900 deportations nationwide. During that initiative, dubbed "Cross Check," there were 60 arrests made in Michigan, 28 of which were in Metro Detroit.

Earlier this week, ICE officials said they had sent about 2,000 letters in February to people in “family units” who had already received final orders to leave the country. It was unclear whether the recipients of those letters would be part of Sunday's reported sweeps.

Hamad said he thinks the proposed initiative is politically motivated.

"I'm not saying there doesn't need to be immigration reform; we have a broken, outdated immigration system," Hamad said.

"But these problems cannot be resolved by these kinds of partial steps that are mandated by a political agenda. The President is just doing this so he can be seen as taking action, and to warn people: 'We're here; we're watching and coming for you.' That's not a solution."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/22/activists-concerned-metro-detroit-targeted-immigration-raids/1535158001/