Detroit — A 13-year-old was shot while playing basketball on Detroit's west side Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near the corner of Puritan Avenue and Greenlawn Street, just west of Livernois Avenue, Detroit police said.

He was is listed in temporary serious condition at a local hospital.

The suspect is being described as an unknown black male.

The shooting is the latest in a bloody weekend in Detroit that included the shooting of a 4-year-old on Friday night. An argument sparked the shooting of the 4-year-old and a man on the 9900 block of Whitcomb on the city's west side, police said.

Police called the shooting an example of what police Chief James Craig had discussed hours earlier Friday when he launched an anti-violence initiative. Craig said on Saturday: "When you look at this 4-year-old boy being shot, and other recent cases, it's clear people aren't resolving their conflicts intelligently."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

