Detroit — A 29-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday, on the city's east side, while placing a mural for a city program.

But while the artist, "Sheefy McFly," or Tashif Turner, 29, believes he was discriminated against, police argue the officers involved were just doing their jobs.

The artist was working on a mural on a viaduct in the area of Seven Mile and John R when officers approached, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit police spokeswoman. The officers were investigating the artist on suspicion of malicious destruction of property, which is a felony, she said.

Viaduct beautification is one of the aims of Detroit's City Walls program, which kicked off in summer 2017. As the City Walls website explains, "the goals of the program are to highlight the values and the identity of the communities where art work is being created, empower Detroit artists, and to provide a positive cost benefit to the public via art versus the cost of blight remediation."

But the artist told officers he was actually working on a city-commissioned mural.

Officers asked for his permits, Lance said, and the artist said he had one, but didn't have it with him.

Officers asked for the man's name and ran it through the system, where they found a traffic-related warrant, Lance said.

"Anyone who has a warrant can be arrested at any time," Lance said.

Officers at the scene reported that the artist was "resisting" and had attempted to walk away from the conversation. Ultimately, the artist was brought in to the Detroit Detention Center on both the warrant and on suspicion of resisting and obstructing police.

McFly has since been released, and could not immediately be reached Sunday. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office had no information to share Sunday. An official with the City Walls program could not immediately be reached. Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McFly announced the arrest on Twitter on Friday.

I went to jail for painting a mural that the City of Detroit commissioned me to paint.... — Renaissance Man (@sheefymcfly) June 21, 2019

He's expanded on the incident a number of times since, including in interviews with local media outlets. On Twitter he wrote that during the incident, he "felt that pressure of becoming Trayvon Martin," who was fatally shot in February 2012 during a fight in Sanford, Florida. The man accused of shooting Martin, George Zimmerman, was found not guilty at his trial.

"They put me in jail to bully me. They would’ve beat me or even shot me if they had a opportunity. Never thought I’d feel this. I stay out the way and do my work. I’m just an Artist...."

"Worst thing about it is they humiliated me dog," McFly said several tweets later. "They treated me like a criminal in front of my artwork I did for my city pulled up 7 Cars deep. They took me to jail n treated me like a felon. I’m just a Artist bro."

Ultimately, Lance said, the officers did confirm the existence of McFly's permit to place the mural. But, Lance added, he was not arrested for the malicious destruction of property charge.

"This entire situation could've played out differently," Lance said.

