Detroit — A 46-year-old man's arrival home, early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side, came at a high cost, as the victim was ambushed, carjacked, and robbed at gunpoint by a trio of men, police said.

The armed robbery took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 12100 block of Rutherford. That's south of Interstate 96 and west of Greenfield.

Police say the victim pulled up at his home and got out of his vehicle and was soon ambushed by three men.

At least one of them carried a gun, a "blue steel" automatic, as the trio demanded the man's belongings. He complied.

Police say three men, believed to be ages 16 to 25, attacked the victim and drove off with his vehicle

After giving up "an unknown amount of U.S. currency" and "miscellaneous personal items," the victim also gave up his silver 2010 Ford Escape, with a Michigan license plate number of DJQ 5532.

The Escape escaped south on Rutherford and hasn't been seen since.

Police say the three suspects are males 16 to 25 years old, but no detailed descriptions were immediately available.

