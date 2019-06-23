Detroit — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man early Sunday morning on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place about 2 a.m. on the 11200 block of Morang, police said. That's south of Moross and west of Interstate 94.

Police arrived to meet the victims at an area hospital, where they'd been privately conveyed, but one of the victims, an unidentified black male, died from his injuries. A second victim, whose sex, age and race were not immediately available, was rushed into surgery before officers could conduct interviews.

The circumstances preceding the shooting are not yet known.

