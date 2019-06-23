Detroit police say two men jumped out of this truck Friday night and assaulted a man at Plainview and West Warren avenues. One of the suspects was arrested; the other still is at large, police said. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — One person has been arrested in connection with a critical assault of a 24-year man on west side Friday night but police are seeking a second person of interest, authorities said Sunday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, this is a picture of a man who is a person of interest in the assault of a man at Plainview and West Warren avenues by two men who jumped out of a maroon Dodge pickup truck. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The man was walking in the area of Plainview and West Warren avenues around 11:15 p.m. Friday when a burgundy Dodge pickup truck pulled up. Two men jumped out of the truck and started beating the man to the point of unconsciousness, police said. The victim's mother, interviewed by WXYZ (Channel 7) on Sunday, said the victim was defending his sister.

The person of interest, whose name was not released, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.

A second person is being sought by the police. The police released a photo of the man along with a burgundy Dodge pickup truck. He possibly in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

