Detroit — One person has been arrested in connection with a critical assault of a 24-year man on west side Friday night but police are seeking a second person of interest, authorities said Sunday.
The man was walking in the area of Plainview and West Warren avenues around 11:15 p.m. Friday when a burgundy Dodge pickup truck pulled up. Two men jumped out of the truck and started beating the man to the point of unconsciousness, police said. The victim's mother, interviewed by WXYZ (Channel 7) on Sunday, said the victim was defending his sister.
The person of interest, whose name was not released, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.
A second person is being sought by the police. The police released a photo of the man along with a burgundy Dodge pickup truck. He possibly in his 30s.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.
laguilar@detroitnews.com
