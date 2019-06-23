Detroit — Two Detroit men, twins age 61, face multiple felony charges in a Wednesday morning shooting at a coney shop on Detroit's west side that authorities say was provoked by the restaurant not selling fried mushrooms.

Arraignments are expected Sunday morning for Dwight and Duane Samuels at 34th District Court in Romulus, which handles weekend arraignments for all of Wayne County, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

It was about 2 a.m. Wednesday, at Nicky D's coney shop on the 15700 block of West Seven Mile, when a 40-year-old man was beaten with a pipe and shot on his face, in an attack that was caught on camera.

The twins face an identical slate of eight charges: assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, firearm possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and four counts of felony firearm. (Photo: Africa Studio/Fotolia)

Police say the twins had been told that the argument does not sell fried mushrooms. One of them had been carrying a metal pipe; the other, a gun. Both, authorities say, allegedly used their weapons of choice to maim the victim, before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.

