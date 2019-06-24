Detroit — A second teenager has been charged in a mid-April homicide during a gun deal on Detroit's west side, court records show.

Terrance McDonald, 17, faces six felony charges in the shooting death of Winston Williams, 20, during what authorities say was a gun transaction. At his arraignment he was denied bond, and will remain in Wayne County Jail.

At about 6:20 p.m. April 16, police responded to a fatal shooting in the area of Plymouth Road and Asbury Park, east of the Southfield Freeway. They arrived to find the victim, Williams, unresponsive, lying in an alley.

Medics took him to a hospital, but he died.

A 15-year-old juvenile suspect, Demar Pernell, was charged in Williams' death later in April, but authorities said from the beginning that they were searching for a second person.

Pernell had a preliminary examination in juvenile court last week, before Judge Edward Joseph. That hearing will continue Tuesday afternoon, court staff confirmed.

Pernell is an adult-designated juvenile, meaning that if he is convicted, the judge can sentence him in the the juvenile system, the adult system or a blend of the two.

Because Pernell is charged as a juvenile, the case will not be merged with the second defendant, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/24/2nd-teen-charged-gun-deal-homicide/1545262001/