Detroit — It looks like rain could be the opening act for tonight's Ford Fireworks.

"It's possible," said Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township. "It looks like right now there's a decent chance rain will be around, but we don't know yet. We're still not sure if it's going to be rained out. It's still to be determined."

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of southeast Michigan, including Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties as well as Detroit.

Thunderstorms are likely after noon Monday, according to the weather service.

Meteorologists at the agency said there's a slight risk for a severe storm with up to 60-mph winds or 1-inch hail. The greatest risk for storms is from 2-7 p.m.

However, if storms arrive, they could move out of the region in time for the fireworks display over the Detroit River, which is scheduled to begin at 9:55 p.m.

"By the looks of it, they should be moving out, but they could still be around," Klein said. "I think the chances are good until about midnight, particularly in the region's northern areas."

Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, which has put on the annual fireworks display for more than 35 years, said Monday morning organizers are optimistic the show will go on.

“We’re in constant contact with weather experts, police, you name it,” he said. “We want to put on a fun, safe event.”

Michaels said the weather report was “evolving really, really well,” and that while a storm cell is predicted to hit the Detroit area in the early afternoon, it is expected to pass by the time fireworks start. Organizers are encouraging late arrivals.

He said Plan B, if it comes to it, is to hold the fireworks show on Tuesday.

But, Michaels warned, that would be done only in the case of an extreme weather scenario, a “100% deluge, all night.”

Meanwhile, temperatures Monday are expected to reach a high near 84 degrees and a low of about 65 degrees.

Klein said Monday will also be muggy.

"It won't be unbearable," he said. "Relative humidity looks like it'll be in the 60-70 percent range during the day. It definitely will be a little more humid than it has been."

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy; high 83, low 66.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 87, low 64.

Thursday: Sunny; high 87, low 68.

Friday: Partly sunny; high 88, low 68.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high 86, low 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 83.

Source: National Weather Service

Staff Writer James David Dickson contributed.

