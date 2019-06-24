Detroit — A 23-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint by a four-man crew as he sat in his vehicle early Monday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The carjacking took place about 12:35 a.m. on the 2200 block of Archdale, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just north of Schoolcraft and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say that as the victim sat in his gray 2005 Chevy Equinox, with Michigan license plate number DPY 7305, four men approached him.

One of them, believed to be in his early 20s, put a gun to the victim's head and ordered him to hand over his keys.

The victim complied, and the Equinox was last seen traveling north on Archdale.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/24/police-4-man-crew-carjacks-victim-gunpoint/1545594001/