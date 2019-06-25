Detroit — Police are investigating after a burned body was found Monday night in a vacant house on the city's west side.

Officials said the body was burned beyond recognition and found in a back room of the dwelling. It's not clear if the body belonged to a man or woman.

Investigators do not have any suspects at this time, authorities said, but they have received reports from people near the home that they saw a man running from the scene with a gas can.

